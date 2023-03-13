Watch Now
Crews rescue 76-year-old man trapped for hours in grain bin on Clinton County farm

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a farm in Sabina after learning a 76-year-old man was buried up to his chest in a grain bin filled with corn. Crews were able to pull the man out of the bin around five hours later.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Mar 13, 2023
SABINA, Ohio — Crews were able to rescue a man trapped in a grain bin for hours in Clinton County Monday afternoon.

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the 3800 block of Stone Road in Sabina after learning a 76-year-old man was buried up to his chest in a grain bin filled with corn. Officials said the man was an employee who was checking the inside of the bin after learning grain was falling out of the bottom.

Fire Chief Andy Mason said there was so much corn that crews had to cut holes into the bin to let some of it out, stopping the man from sinking any further.

After five hours, crews were able to get the corn down to the point where they could pull the man through one of the holes. Mason said the man was alert and talking to crews throughout the entire rescue.

The man was sent to the hospital for evaluation. The mobile intensive care unit was brought in just in case.

