KSP: 1 dead, 3 in critical condition after AA Highway crash

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. — One person is dead and three are in critical condition after a crash on AA Highway in Bracken County Monday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said all lanes would be closed for several hours on a portion of AA Highway, at mile marker two near the Bracken and Mason County line, due to the crash.

KSP confirmed one person died in the crash, and three more people from the same vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital. As of Monday afternoon, KSP said the three were in critical condition.

Five other vehicles were also involved in the crash, KSP said, with no injuries reported.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, KYTC District 6 said all lines are open.