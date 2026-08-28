2 injured in Loveland shooting; 1 taken into questioning

Two males suffered minor injuries in a Thursday night shooting in Loveland, and a third male was taken in for questioning.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether the shooting was accidental, and it was unclear late Thursday night whether charges will be filed.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. of a shooting near the intersection of Sycamore Road and Birch Drive. The two victims were in a car on the road, but deputies were unclear whether the vehicle was in motion.

One victim was treated at the scene and left on his own, while the other was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The suspect gave himself up to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.