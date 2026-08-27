LEBANON, Ohio — The gallery was packed Thursday with people wearing pink in support of the alleged child victim as closing arguments were delivered in the trial of Erica Grove, a Warren County mother accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old.

During four days of testimony, the court has heard from the child's therapist, a toxicologist and the lead detective on the case. Grove showed almost no emotion throughout the proceedings and again had family present in the courtroom Thursday.

WATCH: Closing arguments wrap up in Erica Grove trial

Judge to review evidence before verdict in Warren County child sex abuse trial

Grove's defense called for Judge Robert Peeler to find her not guilty on all counts, summarizing their argument that disturbing messages between Grove and her then-partner Tony McCollister, who also faces several charges, discussing drugging and raping a 5-year-old were merely roleplay fueled by abuse from McCollister.

"This is all fantasy make-believe… morally deprived… but not criminal," defense attorneys said in court.

The defense added that toxicology tests, doctors' visits and an interview with the child did not reveal the alleged abuse.

Prior to the bench trial, Grove pleaded guilty to sexual acts with dogs that were also discussed in messages between the pair.

Prosecutors called the perversion anything but fantasy.

"They were willing to cross the line from fantasy to reality and they did..." prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, Peeler said he was skeptical of the prosecution's evidence outside the texts, but prosecutors say the truth lies within the timeline and photos revealed within those messages.

"It is easier to think to yourself... this can't be real. I'm going to give her the benefit of the doubt (rather) than believe that there are in fact people in this world that are capable of committing a crime of the degenerate and perverted acts committed in this case," prosecutors said.

Neither McCollister nor Grove were called to testify. McCollister is expected to appear in court next week for a conference hearing ahead of his trial, which begins at the end of September.

Peeler said he wants to take time to review the thousands of messages between McCollister and Grove before delivering his verdict. That process could take up to 30 days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

WCPO Get in touch with WCPO 9 News Warren County reporter Jackie Bauer WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. Have a story idea or tip for Jackie? Fill out the form below to send her an email! First Name Last Name Email Phone Number What do you want Jackie to know? Security Check Submit