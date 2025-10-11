Operation Pumpkin festival returns to Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Operation Pumpkin, the fall festival known for its giant pumpkins and creative carvings, is back for the fourteenth year.

More than 10,000 pumpkins will line High Street in Hamilton.

"Every day is an adventure we get to play with our food," said David Smith, a carver for Operation Pumpkin.

"This is the crazy, scary t-rex, and hopefully if we hear some children scream, we know we did a good job," Smith said.

The details both inside and outside the pumpkins make them unique creations.

"We have to see what looks good, start to trim a little so it kind of fits together nice," Smith said.

60,000 attendees are expected this year. There will be entertainment from live music and food trucks.

And new this year, the festival will have speed sculpting on Friday night.

"This group is very competitive to each other, so it's a good little fun thing that they get to do, and then our patrons get to enjoy that as well," said Paige Hufford, co-chair of Operation Pumpkin.

Carvers from all across the country to attend the festival.

"My favorite part is on Saturday when we get to carve 1,000 pound pumpkins in the street a lot of my friends and family stop by," said William Wilson, organizer of Operation Pumpkin.

The festival is free, and takes place through Sunday.

"Come to Hamilton, come see us, we are professional pumpkin carvers," Smith said.

