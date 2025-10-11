Blue Ash fire, police departments compete in annual 'Battle of the Badge' charity softball game

BLUE ASH, Ohio — In a classic rivalry game between police and fire, officers from the Blue Ash Police Department faced off with Blue Ash firefighters in the second annual Battle of the Badge charity softball game.

Before the game even began, the good-natured ribbing was well underway.

"We obviously like to at them a lot, you know, back and forth," said Police Chief Roger Pohlman. "They sleep all day, they eat all day."

The Chief, though, knows how important the relationship between the departments truly is.

WATCH: We have fun with Blue Ash first responders as they raise money for charity in the annual game

Police and fire departments compete in 'Battle of the Badges' softball game

"In all seriousness, they obviously have a very tough job. We obviously have a very tough job. Both are obviously very dangerous jobs, and in the end, we all have to work together on scenes. We rely on each other for safety on scenes," Pohlman said.

Both teams were playing to support charities of their choice.

BAPD played for The Shield, which supports the families of officers injured or killed in the line of duty.

BAFD supported the Gary Sinise Foundation, helping veterans and first responders.

Fire Chief Chris Theders said the crowd that came to watch the game and donate meant a lot to his team.

"We couldn't do any of this without the support of the community," Theders said.

Both teams had confidence they would walk away with a victory before the first pitch, but the firefighters took the victory 10-8.

As far as Cincinnati Ohio Police Federal Credit Union representative and organizer Ronnie Gore was concerned, everyone was a winner.

"The community wins in the end. The two local charities they chose? They win," Gore said.