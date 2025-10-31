One of Cincinnati's oldest steakhouses, a westside staple, is up for sale

CINCINNATI — One of Cincinnati's longest-running steakhouses is now up for sale after its owner decided to retire, WCPO has learned.

Maury's Tiny Cove, which has been in operation since 1949 on Harrison Avenue near Cheviot, is currently listed for sale on websites for Sibcy Cline and Dwyer Commercial Real Estate LLC, which is the listing brokerage for the property.

We reached out to the restaurant and were unable to reach its owner, Matt Huesman, but we spoke with one of the managers, who told us Huesman has decided to retire.

The manager also told us the announcement of the sale was unexpected.

The property sale websites listing Maury's Tiny Cove say it's a 5,400-square-foot facility with a seating capacity of over 200 split into two levels of dining, with two bars.

The space also has a covered rear patio and its own parking lot — a rarity for businesses along that stretch of Harrison Avenue.

The asking price for Maury's Tiny Cove is currently $1,295,000.

According to the steakhouse's website, it was established in 1949 by Maurice Bibent III, who was a Taurus and used that as the inspiration behind business's iconic sign, which bears a dancing bull holding a martini.

Now, over 75 years later, that same sign still hangs above the entrance, inviting guests inside.

"Maury made the restaurant famous by serving 'charry grilled steaks,' seafood and chicken and many of his original items, named after local sports teams, are still on the menu," says the restaurant's website.

Maury's Tiny Cove also featured in the movie "Carol," which was shot in Cincinnati and released in 2015.