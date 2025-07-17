Former Clermont County deputy sentenced to 90 years to life for 30+ sex crimes, including raping a child

BATAVIA, Ohio — A former Clermont County deputy has been sentenced to 90 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of dozens of sex crimes, including the rape of a child under 13 years old.

Brigham Jones, 50, was convicted in June on more than 30 charges — all related to rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery. Prosecutors sought the maximum sentence, with Judge Kevin Miles on Thursday sentencing Jones to 90 years to life.

"These facts, just for the Court of Appeals purposes, are horrendous sexual acts ... that was clear during the trial, and hopefully it's clear for the Court of Appeals when they read this decision," Miles said during the sentencing.

County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve said the case was originally investigated and reviewed in 2013, but the prosecutor's office at that time declined. The case was then reopened in 2024 after a victim, who is now an adult, came forward.

During his sentencing, the victim read an impact statement detailing the impact Jones' crimes have had on their life. The prosecutor's office noted Jones "still refuses to take responsibility for what he did."

"The court is allowed to consider remorse or lack thereof. There is zero remorse here," the prosecutor's office said.

Jones worked as a deputy from 2013 to 2020, when his position was terminated following an internal investigation involving a second victim. The prosecutor's office said during his sentencing that Jones, while on duty as a deputy, inappropriately groped a girl who was babysitting a witness he wanted to interview.

After the sentencing, Tekulve said his office is pleased with Judge Miles' decision.

"Effectively, he will die in prison," said Tekulve. "We think that is justice for the horrendous crimes he committed against (the first victim), and against strangers while on duty as a deputy sheriff."