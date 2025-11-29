One dead following fatal crash in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after a crash left one person dead in Warren County Friday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Donald C. Dakin, 74, was traveling north on Jeffery Road when he went off the right side of the road, over corrected, and overturned off the left side of the roadway, striking an embankment, according to a press release by the OSHP.

Dakin succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by the Warren County Coroner's Office.

Dakin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio state Highway Patrol - Lebanon Post.