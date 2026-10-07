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Ohio lawmakers to introduce statewide e-bike safety legislation

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Ohio lawmakers are proposing new legislation that would create a statewide set of rules for electric bike riders, replacing the patchwork of regulations currently in place across communities.

WATCH MORE ABOUT THE LEGISLATION:

Ohio lawmakers to introduce statewide e-bike safety legislation

The bill would establish uniform standards for e-bike use throughout Ohio and include safety and educational training requirements for riders. Supporters say the measure is aimed at improving safety and reducing confusion created by differing local regulations.

Democratic lawmakers backing the proposal argue that current rules vary widely from one city or town to another, while some areas have no e-bike regulations at all.

State Rep. Eric Synenberg said a statewide approach is needed, noting that some e-bikes currently can be operated without age restrictions.

If approved, the legislation would set consistent standards for e-bike riders across Ohio while expanding education and safety requirements for those operating the vehicles.

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