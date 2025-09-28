Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Reds look to clinch wild card spot, sweep Brewers in final regular season series

Reds Brewers
Morry Gash/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Miguel Andujar hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Reds Brewers
Posted

MILWAUKEE — It's win and in for the Cincinnati Reds as the 2025 season all boils down to one game — game 162.

The Redlegs are looking to clinch the final NL wild card spot, which they currently hold since they have the same record as the Mets, whom Cincinnati holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over. A win for Cincinnati guarantees them the wild card spot, but if they lose, they need the Mets to also lose to the Miami Marlins.

Cincinnati (83-78) is also going for a sweep against the Brewers (96-65), the best team in the MLB. The Reds pulled out a 3-1 victory Friday in American Family Field, as well as a 7-4 win Saturday.

Cincinnati will see right-hander Brady Singer take the mound first, while the Brewers have Freddy Peralta starting.

Notably, rookie Sal Stewart, who homered and had two RBIs on Saturday, and Tyler Stephenson, who had an RBI on Friday, are not in Sunday's lineup.

First pitch between the Reds and Brewers is set for 3:10 p.m.

More Reds news:
Reds beat Brewers 7-4, Cincinnati controls its own destiny in wild card race Reds overtake Mets for NL's 3rd wild-card spot by beating Brewers 3-1 Marté robs Reynolds of tying homer in 9th, Reds beat Pirates 2-1

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer