Reds look to clinch wild card spot, sweep Brewers in final regular season series

MILWAUKEE — It's win and in for the Cincinnati Reds as the 2025 season all boils down to one game — game 162.

The Redlegs are looking to clinch the final NL wild card spot, which they currently hold since they have the same record as the Mets, whom Cincinnati holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over. A win for Cincinnati guarantees them the wild card spot, but if they lose, they need the Mets to also lose to the Miami Marlins.

Cincinnati (83-78) is also going for a sweep against the Brewers (96-65), the best team in the MLB. The Reds pulled out a 3-1 victory Friday in American Family Field, as well as a 7-4 win Saturday.

Cincinnati will see right-hander Brady Singer take the mound first, while the Brewers have Freddy Peralta starting.

Notably, rookie Sal Stewart, who homered and had two RBIs on Saturday, and Tyler Stephenson, who had an RBI on Friday, are not in Sunday's lineup.

First pitch between the Reds and Brewers is set for 3:10 p.m.