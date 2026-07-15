Volunteers work to restore aging Warren County Fairgrounds ahead of 2026 fair

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

Volunteers are working around the clock to bring new life to the aging Warren County Fairgrounds ahead of next week's fair.

Watch: Volunteers work to restore Warren County Fairgrounds ahead of 2026 fair

Volunteers work on Warren County Fairgrounds ahead of 2026 fair



America is celebrating its 250th birthday this summer, and the Warren County Fairgrounds has been a part of 176 of those years. Now, after receiving several violations from the city of Lebanon last month, volunteers are racing to get the grounds ready for the 2026 fair, which runs Monday through Saturday.

After the violations, volunteers are replacing structures and gutters and repainting portions of the property.

Amy Brewer said the community support has been overwhelming.

"Oh my gosh, we're counting down the days. If you walk around the fairgrounds right now, you see people continuing to do all these kinds of tasks, and we're weed-eating and cutting grass and making sure everything is ready to go," Brewer said.

The rides are in, and crews are out working across the grounds. One board member said he is willing to pull all-nighters ahead of the fair to get everything ready.

Brewer said the effort reflects how much the community values the long-standing tradition.

"Because they believe in the fairgrounds, they believe in the 4-H program. We believe that this fairgrounds is a very valuable piece of property within our community," Brewer said.

Among the most visible improvements is a restored mural, now being brought back to life stroke by stroke by local art teacher Ty Ball.

"There is a lot of history, especially with the local folks that have been coming here for a long time," Ball said.

The mural honors the community the fairgrounds have long served.

"Something that recognizes the 4-H community, the harness community and just different things that will kind of build it into what this whole property kind of brings to the community. Really digging the sheep," Ball said.

The mural is expected to be complete in time for the fair. For Brewer, the restoration points to a promising future.

"We don't want it to be a dying community. It is vital. It is vibrant, and we want to keep that momentum going," said Brewer.

The Warren County Fair runs from July 20 to July 25. You can click here to learn more about the fair.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Jackie Bauer covers Warren County.