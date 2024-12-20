Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Northbound lanes of I-75 closed for jackknifed semi truck blocking all lanes

Traffic is being detoured onto the Norwood Lateral
The northbound lanes of I-75 north of the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway are completely blocked by a jackknifed semi truck.
image (1).png
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The northbound lanes of I-75 south of the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway are completely blocked by a jackknifed semi truck.

The truck is blocking all highway lanes and appears to be stuck.

RAW: Jackknifed semi truck blocking all lanes of I-75 north in Cincinnati

The left lane on I-75 south was briefly blocked by police because of debris from the concrete median, but all southbound lanes have since reopened.

It's unclear if anyone is hurt, or how long the lanes will remain blocked. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Norwood Lateral, ODOT said.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
New charges for four arrested for involvement in Big Mac Bridge fire FBI issues reward for info about drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy Colerain names Jordan Stevens its new football coach, pending board approval

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money