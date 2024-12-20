Northbound lanes of I-75 closed for jackknifed semi truck blocking all lanes

CINCINNATI — The northbound lanes of I-75 south of the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway are completely blocked by a jackknifed semi truck.

The truck is blocking all highway lanes and appears to be stuck.

RAW: Jackknifed semi truck blocking all lanes of I-75 north in Cincinnati

The left lane on I-75 south was briefly blocked by police because of debris from the concrete median, but all southbound lanes have since reopened.

It's unclear if anyone is hurt, or how long the lanes will remain blocked. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Norwood Lateral, ODOT said.

75 North is closed north of Towne Street due to a truck sideways across the road. Check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates. pic.twitter.com/8SQvH2gfh0 — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) December 20, 2024