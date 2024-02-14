Watch Now
Northbound I-75 reopened after crash that overturned vehicle

Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 10:58:42-05

LOCKLAND, Ohio — The northbound lanes of I-75 are reopen after they were closed near Lockland for a bad crash.

One vehicle involved in the crash overturned onto its side near the wall at the side of the highway; crews are on scene cleared the wreckage in under an hour.

A second car nearby appeared to have also been involved in the crash.

Police have not said whether anyone was hurt in the crash. Several emergency vehicles responded to the scene, including at least one ambulance.

