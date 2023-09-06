Watch Now
Northbound I-71/75 shut down in NKY after crash involving semi blocks road

Highway shut down near I-275
Posted at 9:26 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 09:26:49-04

ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 is shut down just before I-275 in Northern Kentucky due to a crash involving a semi.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. just past the Erlanger exit, before I-275.

Traffic cameras in the area show a semi truck blocking almost the entire road, with another 4-door sedan in the shoulder.

Emergency crews are working to clear the crash now. Some cars are able to get by the crash via the right shoulder, but traffic is backed up for miles.

WCPO will update this story.

