Northbound I-71/75 shut down in NKY after crash involving semi blocks road

ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 is shut down just before I-275 in Northern Kentucky due to a crash involving a semi.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. just past the Erlanger exit, before I-275.

Traffic cameras in the area show a semi truck blocking almost the entire road, with another 4-door sedan in the shoulder.

Emergency crews are working to clear the crash now. Some cars are able to get by the crash via the right shoulder, but traffic is backed up for miles.

