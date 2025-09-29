Non-profit CEO and Congressional candidate arrested, accused of pointing gun at man

CINCINNATI — The CEO of a Cincinnati-area non-profit who weeks ago announced a Congressional run against Congressman Greg Landsman is currently in jail on a charge of aggravated menacing.

According to court documents, Rosemary Oglesby-Henry allegedly pointed a gun at a man on Sunday.

Court documents say that, according to the alleged victim, following an argument, Oglesby-Henry "pointed a firearm in the bedroom at the victim, to which the victim said 'shoot me.'"

Oglesby-Henry announced her run for Ohio's 1st Congressional District earlier this month; she is running as a Republican.

"I've lived the American Dream from the ground up, overcoming the challenges of being a teen mom while working to uplift my city and state," said Oglesby-Henry in her campaign announcement. "For more than a decade, I have taught families that while choices have consequences, they should never strip away your God-given right to pursue and shape your own American Dream."

She said she was inspired to run as the first Black Republican for Ohio's 1st district because of "key aspects of the One Big Beautiful Bill," which she said reflects the conservative principles she backs.

Oglesby-Henry has never run for any public office prior to announcing her candidacy for Congress.

HCSO

When she announced the campaign, the non-profit for which Oglesby-Henry serves as CEO said Rosemary's Babies remains a nonpartisan non-profit organization without any affiliation with a political party or candidate.

Russ Mock, chair of the Hamilton County GOP, declined to provide a statement about Oglesby-Henry's arrest, but he told us she has not been endorsed by the Hamilton County GOP.

Oglesby-Henry is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon; we plan to be there to learn more.

We've reached out to Oglesby-Henry, her campaign and others connected to the case. We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

WCPO has had a long-standing policy not to use mugshots of suspects except under certain circumstances. In this case, because Oglesby-Henry is running for Congress, our editors have decided to show her mugshot.