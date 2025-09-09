CEO of Rosemary's Babies announces run for Congress against Greg Landsman

CINCINNATI — The CEO of a Cincinnati-area non-profit is announcing her bid for Congress on Tuesday.

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, CEO of Rosemary's Babies, is holding an event at 5:30 p.m. to officially announce her plan to run against incumbent Representative Greg Landsman for Ohio's 1st Congressional district.

Rosemary's Babies provides support for teen parents. The organization recently opened the Holloway House & Resource Center earlier this year, providing a renovated 6,900 square-foot mansion as a shelter for teen parents and their babies.

Rosemary's Babies' website says the organization remains a nonpartisan non-profit organization without any affiliation with a political party or candidate.

Oglesby-Henry's own experience as a teen mother is something she has said helps her lead the nonprofit to help others.

"I've lived the American Dream from the ground up, overcoming the challenges of being a teen mom while working to uplift my city and state," said Oglesby-Henry in her campaign announcement. "For more than a decade, I have taught families that while choices have consequences, they should never strip away your God-given right to pursue and shape your own American Dream."

She said she was inspired to run as the first Black Republican for Ohio's 1st district because of "key aspects of the One Big Beautiful Bill," which she said reflects the conservative principles she backs.

Oglesby-Henry has never run for any public office prior to announcing her candidacy for Congress.

Oglesby-Henry will be running against Democrat and former Cincinnati council member Greg Landsman. After upending longtime Republican Steve Chabot in 2022, Landsman was able to hold on to his seat in Congress in 2024 against Republican challenger Orlando Sonza.

Born in Greater Cincinnati, the former public school teacher was born and raised in the Greater Cincinnati area. Following teaching, Landsman served as Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland's director of faith-based and community initiatives. He then ran the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and returned to education as the executive director of StrivePartnership.

Landsman then served on Cincinnati City Council for five years. As a councilman, Landsman created city hall's Office of Ethics and Good Government and the Balanced Development Scorecard in an attempt to hold public officials accountable.

Ohio's 1st Congressional District is made up of all of Cincinnati and the eastern suburbs in Hamilton County, including Anderson Township, Montgomery, Indian Hill, Madeira and Blue Ash, as well as all of Warren County.