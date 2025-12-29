Surveillance video shows smash-and-grab crime spree targeting several Clifton small businesses

CINCINNATI — Four small businesses in Clifton were targeted Saturday by a thief who committed several smash-and-grab break-ins, according to neighborhood officials.

The businesses — Ajeet India Restaurant & Nepali Cuisine, Adrian Durban Florist, Clifton Barbers and Sitwell's Coffeehouse — all sit along Ludlow Avenue.

Surveillance video from Ajeet India shows the break-in happening in mere seconds. Staff did not want to speak with us on camera but shared the video with us, which you can watch in its entirety below.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows how, in just seconds, a swift, bold smash-and-grab incident happens at a Clifton business.

Surveillance video shows smash-and-grab crime at Clifton restaurant

In the recordings, you can see a thief, wearing all black, break into the restaurant around 5 a.m. on Saturday. The thief heads straight for the counter before ripping out the cash register, bringing with it a string of corded equipment, including the tablet, card reader and receipt printer. The thief then drags the tangled mess toward the exit before unhooking and leaving with the cash box.

"This particular rash of crimes is very unusual. We've never had anything on this scale before," said Mike Anagnostou, president of the Clifton Business Association. "This was very brazen."

Mike Anagnostou From left to right, pictures of the front doors of Adrian Durban Florist, Sitwell's Coffeehouse, Ajeet India Restaurant & Nepali Cuisine and Clifton Barbers following a string of smash and grabs on Dec. 27.

Anagnostou said, according to police, these types of incidents are prevalent across the city.

"We've learned from talking with Cincinnati police officers, this is a city-wide problem. This has happened in other neighborhoods," he said. "This is happening all around the city. It's nothing specific or unusual about our neighborhood at this point."

Another one of the targeted businesses, Sitwell's Coffeehouse, reported that the thief stole a surveillance camera and the cash register.

"There was a few $100 (in the register), but nothing significant. It's very little for what they went through to get it," Megan Dunham, Stilwell's Coffeehouse general manager, said. "Going forward, we are gonna set up some better security systems."

WATCH: A string of break-ins targeted Clifton businesses. Here's how they're doing days later

Surveillance video shows thief targeting Cincinnati small businesses

By Monday, droves of coffee lovers flooded the shop, which is operating card-only for the time being.

"People have been checking on us, checking on our safety. People have been bringing us gifts and stuff," Dunham said. "They're just glad that nobody got hurt, and we're really glad as well."

We spoke with the staff at Adrian Durban Florist on Monday. They told us the thief never made it inside. The only damage they had to report was what happened to their front door.

We have reached out to Cincinnati police for more information on the investigation. We are still waiting to hear back.