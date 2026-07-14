Greater Cincinnati drivers, businesses brace for fuel price spike again as war reignites in Iran

NORWOOD, Ohio — As war reignited in the Middle East and President Donald Trump reinstated a blockade on Iranian ports Monday, GasBuddy analysts warned of gasoline price increases.

Analysts said gas prices would rise to more than $4 a gallon and diesel prices would rise to more than $5 a gallon.

Drivers and business owners we talked to in the Greater Cincinnati area remained frustrated by the cost of living and the looming threat of higher prices at the pump.

At AJ's Cheesesteaks, a bright blue and red food truck parked at the BP on Montgomery Avenue north of Norwood's police station, owner Ty Velez cooked up sandwiches using propane for his grill and diesel for his truck.

"We're probably averaging four to 600 a week in fuel costs. That's changed drastically," Velez said.

He told us he has begun reevaluating where he would take his truck for events and adding a fuel surcharge to some bills if the cost to move his truck rises too high.

We asked what Velez thought was the main driver behind money leaving his pocket at area gas stations, and he pointed to the Trump administration's renewed bombing campaign half a world away.

"Iran. That's going to make fuel prices go up," he said.

At nearby Rookwood Plaza, University of Cincinnati student Lainey Alley was gassing up after leaving work to return home near campus.

She said her transportation habits changed drastically around town when gas prices peaked near $5 a gallon.

"I have found myself taking the bus a lot more often," Alley said.

She told us if prices spike again, she will likely find herself back on Metro's service, adding time to her commutes.

"It's not fun, especially with the heat right now, having to walk and wait at the bus stop," she said.

We will continue to monitor gas prices around the region and help bring you the cheapest gas near you. You can find a map of the station prices by clicking here.