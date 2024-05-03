New pickleball courts open in Union

UNION, Ky. — New pickleball courts are officially open in Boone County and are already filling up with people!

Eight new courts can be found at Union Park, located just off Old Union Road.

Jennifer Ketchmark Exterior view of Pickleball Courts



These courts are free to the public and open from dawn to dusk.

The pickleball courts were something pitched by the neighbors and residents who wanted another place to play. And the parks department listened!

The idea was brought up to the county commissioners by the Boone County Parks Department and according to Judge Gary Moore, "it was an easy sell to fund this, especially since they (the county) already owned the property."

Plus, the national and regional pickleball fever was something that couldn't be denied.

"All you have to do is look around and see that it's very popular," Moore said. "People are coming and as additional residents learn about it, it's going to get quite crowded."

Jennifer Ketchmark Pickleball courts at Union Park



More facility improvements are still coming to Union Park. Moore said these are the short-term and long-term plans:



A restroom facility

Walking paths

Bike paths

A pond

Already on site is a community garden area and a recycling drop-off area. The road leading up to the park was also completely repaved along with the parking lot.

The official ribbon cutting on the pickleball courts is Tuesday, but there's no need to wait, the facility is open!