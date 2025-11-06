New mountain bike skills course opens at Mitchell Memorial Forest

CLEVES, Ohio — A newly-constructed mountain bike skills course at Mitchell Memorial Forest is inviting both beginners and experienced riders to test their abilities on two wheels.

The skills course features nine challenges, plus a loop with about seven additional features, all designed to welcome newcomers to mountain biking while providing fresh challenges for seasoned riders.

Located right at the trail-head of an existing, 8-mile-long mountain bike trail, the new course adds another dimension to what was already a popular destination for bike enthusiasts.

"The trails themselves are great. I used to come out here all the time for just the trails themselves and I'd recommend they have anyone do the same," Isaac Hunter-Linville, who works with CORA, said.

The project came together through collaboration between Great Parks of Hamilton County and CORA (Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance), bringing together different trail user groups to advocate for various amenities and features.

"All the different people that use the trails came together to advocate for what different user groups want from a trail, including what sort of assets and amenities that we need," Hunter-Linville said. "Things like skills features like this. This will help people get into the sport and get better at it."

Among the course features is a challenge called "the skinny" where riders navigate elevated platforms — specifically one named "Mustachio" that stretches 84 feet long, with curves designed to help riders practice their control.

For those not ready to tackle such features, bypass options are available.

"My favorite part about this project is seeing how many people are enjoying riding it. We just had a grand opening on Saturday. It was well attended and even the little ones were lining up fearlessly with the adults to ride the course," said Jessica Spencer with Great Parks of Hamilton County.

Another bike skills course also opened at a different park in the Cincinnati area — in Mt. Airy Forest.

That course opened October 31 and is the first beginner, natural-surface trail experience inside the city. The Mt. Airy course has two central components: An open field course and a cross-country trail.

The open field course has multiple skill level tiers to accommodate riders from beginner on up, including wooden obstacles, ramps and adaptive features for riders of all abilities.

The cross-country trail winds through Mt. Airy Forest's hills, taking riders through natural challenges like cutbacks, dirt swales and boulders.

That project will also undergo a second phase of improvements that include restoration of existing amenities, like the overlook structure and the comfort station. Phase 2 will also add an accessible pathway from the parking area to a plaza near the bathroom, along with a bike repair and pump station, a picnic area, drinking fountains, updated fencing and multiple new benches and picnic tables.

The Mt. Airy Forest bike skills course is located in Area 23, which is currently just an open field at the end of Trail Ridge Road and Ponderosa Ridge Road.

