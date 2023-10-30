New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul to hit the Riverbend stage in 2024

CINCINNATI — Get ready, 80s babies, because NKOTB is back — again. But this time, they're bringing Paula Abdul in tow.

The 2024 Magic Summer Tour will hit Riverbend next year. New Kids on the Block fans might recognize the name of the tour, because it's a bit of a revival from their 1990 tour.

"With inspiration from the 1990 tour of the same name NKOTB will bring all the magic back for fans," says a press release announcing the tour.

Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny will take the stage at Riverbend on June 21, 2024 and fans will be able to snag tickets starting Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

The tour promises fans "greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises" will all be a part of the 2024 Magic Summer Tour.

"The true 'magic' of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create — and recreate — with our amazing fans each night," said Donnie Wahlberg in a press release. "Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond we've shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed."

The original Magic Summer Tour was a hit, selling out locations across the country as NKOTB performed their hits for over 3 million fans.

Accompanying NKOTB to Cincinnati will also be pop icon Paula Abdul. Abdul has sold over 60 million records in her illustrious career and brought home plenty of awards, from MTV Video Music Awards to Grammys and more.

But those who may not have been around to remember when NKOTB rocked stages in 1990 might better know Abdul as one of the original judges on American Idol.