New Crossroad Health Center expands patient care in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — The new Crossroad Health Center on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine is preparing to open its doors to patients next week, serving as a one-stop shop for healthcare.

The 21,500-square-foot facility replaces the center's former Liberty Street location. Built on the foundation of the former OTR recreation center, the new building features 18 rooms where patients can receive healthcare exams, dental care and prescription services.

WATCH: Leaders say the expansion is designed to meet growing needs while breaking down barriers to affordable care

New 21,500-square-foot Crossroad Health Center expands patient care in Over-the-Rhine

"This facility significantly expands Crossroad's capacity to serve the community, boosting annual patient capacity from 4,000 to 6,000 and introducing new services to better meet patient needs," said Katie Westbrook, executive vice president of development at 3CDC.

The architecture and design of the facility still reflect the original recreation center, including the restoration of the historic clock tower.

"We'll be able to hear the ding at 12 o'clock," said Ashley Wilson, senior district marketing coordinator at 3CDC. "They kept the original floors from the basketball court upstairs."

The location also provides easier access for patients utilizing public transit.

"It's truly a full-service, fully rounded healthcare and health center for people to access," Wilson said. "Here in the community, you have the streetcar right down the street, so folks will be able to hop on the streetcar if they have an appointment."

Leaders hope this new chapter becomes a lasting symbol of progress, wellness and neighborhood pride.

"We want it to be accessible," Wilson said. "We want to create a neighborhood, and continue to create and cultivate a neighborhood that is welcoming."