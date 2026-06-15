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Firefighters discover human remains while extinguishing fire in Bracken County

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BROOKSVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters discovered human remains while extinguishing a fire, according to Kentucky State Police.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at the Brooksville Community in Bracken County early Sunday morning.

While extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered human remains inside the residence, said police.

Due to the condition of the remains, crews were unable to identify the victim.

An autopsy will be performed at the medical examiner's office in Frankfort, Ky.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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