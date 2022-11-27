Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNeighborhood_NewsEast Price Hill

Actions

Pregnant 16-year-old girl shot in East Price Hill

Police say she sustained non-life threatening injuries
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Pregnant 16-year-old shot in EPH.jpg
Posted at 7:41 PM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 19:46:15-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and fire responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill Saturday at 5:50 p.m.

At the scene, police say they found a pregnant 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police say she sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Investigators were on scene Saturday evening. They say that gunshots were fired from a dark colored sedan.

At this time, police have no suspects.

WCPO will update this story as more information comes forth.

Watch Live:

Best of Don't Waste Your Money

More local news:
Kings QB Will Kocher, WR Michael Mussari created a 'phenomenal' legacy Anderson High School football players have a significant legacy for the Raptors WestSide Holiday Market brings businesses together, highlights community

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.

Local News

Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.