Pregnant 16-year-old girl shot in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and fire responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill Saturday at 5:50 p.m.

At the scene, police say they found a pregnant 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police say she sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Investigators were on scene Saturday evening. They say that gunshots were fired from a dark colored sedan.

At this time, police have no suspects.

