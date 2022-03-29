Watch
Police: 1 dead after shooting in East Price Hill

Rob Pieper/WCPO
Posted at 9:06 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 21:06:16-04

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in East Price Hill Monday night.

Cincinnati Police Capt. Brian Norris said officers responded to 731 Elberon Ave. after 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police located one man, who later died.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. There is no word on possible suspects.

A WCPO crew is at the scene. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

