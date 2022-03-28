Minor killed in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — A girl is dead after a shooting in Avondale.

Investigators said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Beechwood Apartment Complex on Forest Avenue.

"When officers arrived they located a female juvenile with one gunshot wound to the abdomen," Cincinnati Police Lt. Tim Lanter said. The girl was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Lt. Lanter said she was conscious when she was being transported, but at around 9:45 p.m., he announced the girl succumbed to her injuries.

Lt. Lanter also said police are investigating "conflicting stories," and did not say if investigators know who pulled the trigger.

The Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated once more information becomes available