Cincinnati police search for suspect after shots fired in Hyde Park Kroger parking lot

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police said shots were fired in the Kroger parking lot at Hyde Park Plaza Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls of a possible shooting at 3670 Paxton Ave. at around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Police said someone shot at another person in the parking lot before fleeing the area. CPD Capt. Brian Norris said they are not aware of any injuries. However, police are monitoring to see if a possible victim arrives at a nearby hospital.

Norris said the alleged shooter had a work uniform on, but could not confirm if the uniform belonged to Kroger or another store in the area. The shooter left in a gray Chevy four-door with Ohio license plate JAC3773. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Kroger remains open as police continue their preliminary investigation.

The shooting comes one week after a 24-year-old was killed outside a Target in Oakley. Anthony McIntosh was arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.

Norris said the increased shootings in public areas have been stressful.

"It's one of those things where you think that you do the best you can to provide a safe environment and yet still ... you have random acts of gunfire in a parking lot of a major business," Norris said. "It's disturbing ... we're trying to do the best that we can to make everyone safe."

WCPO is at the scene and will provide updates when they are available.

