Police: 1 shot in East Price Hill, suspects injured in crash

Posted at 11:02 PM, Oct 03, 2023
CINCINNATI — One person was shot in East Price Hill Tuesday night, Cincinnati police said.

Police said officers responded to the 400 block of Considine Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting. A District 3 officer originally reported that three people were shot and taken to the hospital. Capt. Joe Richardson later said one person was shot. Three suspects were injured in a crash after fleeing the scene.

All four people were taken to UC Medical Center. The person shot does not have life-threatening injuries.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

