Nearly 300 new apartments coming to Renaissance Pointe in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Hallmark Communities has plans to construct 288 apartments at Renaissance Pointe in Middletown off Union Road.

A final development plan was approved by the city’s planning commission, and the developer can now apply for permits. Following permits, construction will start.

City planner Claire Fetters-Binegar said the development will set a “standard for all future multi-family developments going forward for the city.

Hallmark Communities Site plan for Gateway Lofts development at Renaissance Pointe.

Columbus-based Hallmark Communities and engineer Bayer Becker made the request for the development, called Gateway Lofts, which will be constructed in the southwestern section of Renaissance Pointe, according to city documents.

The almost 300 units will sit on a total of just over eight acres in seven three-story apartment buildings.

A variety of units for rent will be available:



36 efficiency/studio units at 460 square feet

210 one-bedroom units ranging from 592-785 square feet

42 two-bedroom units at 988 square feet

A reduction in the minimum square footage for the efficiency units was requested, as the minimum for multi-family units have a minimum of 500 square feet.

Covered porches or balconies will be consistent features for all seven apartment buildings.

Additional buildings, including a clubhouse, a pool with a pool building, a maintenance building, two pickleball courts, a fitness center and a mail kiosk are planned.

Hallmark Communities previously constructed University Edge apartments near the University of Cincinnati, Nantucket Apartments in Loveland and Gateway Lofts in Centerville. The company has an upcoming Gateway Lofts near downtown Cincinnati, as well.