'We can't help veterans if they don't know that we're here' | Event focuses on services through outreach

WOODLAWN, Ohio — The Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission is taking its services directly to veterans in need through a community outreach event Tuesday at a Goodwill location that provides emergency housing for veterans.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at Goodwill's location at 10600 Springfield Pike in Woodlawn. The facility features what's called an "honor dorm" that provides emergency housing for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Glenn Welling, executive director of the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission, said the outreach effort represents a significant shift in how the organization connects with veterans.

"We can't help veterans if they don't know that we're here," Welling said. "By being out there in the community, engaging one-on-one with those veterans, that's where we have some of the most substantial impact on the veteran community."

The commission will discuss three primary services: temporary financial assistance, transportation to and from VA medical appointments, and assistance with VA benefits claims and appeals. Staff will also cover employment assistance and other community partnerships.

Welling, who was appointed executive director in September after serving as interim director since August, emphasized the commission's focus on sustainability in 2026. The goal is to help veterans address immediate needs while setting them up for long-term success.

"In an ideal world, a veteran would only have to come to us once for emergency financial assistance," Welling said. "When we have a veteran come to us for financial assistance, we want to make sure that they leave here not only with that immediate need being met, but also setting themselves up for success moving forward."

All veteran service officers at the commission are certified credit counselors who can help with financial planning and career development.

The event is open to all Hamilton County veterans, not just those staying at the honor dorm facility.

The commission is also hosting a Veterans Health Fair on Feb. 18 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Sharonville Convention Center. The event will feature panel discussions and resources. Admission is free.

Welling, a 37-year Navy veteran, said the commission's mission extends beyond simply thanking veterans for their service.

"We're here to connect them and to serve them in the same manner in which they selflessly served our nation," Welling said.

