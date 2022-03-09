Nationwide Kroger protest held for employee who died by suicide after alleged abuse at work

On the one-year anniversary of the day 40-year-old Evan Seyfried died by suicide after allegedly enduring abuse at the Kroger location in which he worked, protesters plan to gather nationwide to demand the company take responsibility for his death.

In Cincinnati, protesters plan to gather on the steps of the Hamilton County Courthouse at noon to demand the Kroger Company take responsibility for Seyfried's death.

Protests are planned throughout the country, with people planning to gather in several cities including Pittsburgh, Nashville, Washington D.C. and Sacramento, CA, according to a press release from protest organizers, a group called Justice for Evan.

In July, 2021, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by Seyfried's family that alleges the manager of the Kroger location in Milford where Seyfried worked created "disturbing, dangerous, and deranged conditions."

The suit goes on to accuse a manager at the grocery chain's Milford, Ohio, location of instigating "a campaign (in October 2020) dedicated to ousting Evan while proclaiming her intention to make Evan's life a 'living hell.'"

"And then, from that point on, this is fall 2020, because of his refusals to comply with, quite frankly, dangerous conduct," Austin LiPuma, attorney for Seyfried's father, Kenneth Seyfried, said in July. "They then targeted him with just, as I mentioned, completely indescribable behavior."

The suit claims the manager's feud with Evan Seyfried stemmed, in part, from concerns he had raised concerning COVID-19, which led to "hazing, taunting and bullying" and attempts to sabotage his work.

As part of the alleged bullying, Seyfried's boss "mocked and humiliated" him for wearing a mask — in line with the company's pandemic policies — as well as for his political beliefs, the suit states.

Wednesday's protest organizers said in a press release that Kroger ignored Seyfried's attempts to report the behavior of his co-workers, nor did they investigate Seyfried's claims of a hostile work environment.

In July, when the wrongful death lawsuit was filed, WCPO reached out to a Kroger spokesperson for comment on the allegations made in the suit, but none ever responded to the request for comment.