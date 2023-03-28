Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nashville school shooting: Landsman blames guns, Vance hones in on trans mental health

Nashville police release video of shooter entering school
Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 15:18:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Local leaders are reacting to the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, this time at a private Christian school in Nashville only a few hours south of Cincinnati.

A former student at the The Covenant School, Audrey Hale, killed six people, including three students. All three children killed were 9 years old. The adult victims were in their 60s. Police officers shot and killed Hale shortly after responding to the school.

A motive for the shooting has not been released by Nashville police.

According to police, Hale used two assault-style weapons and a pistol.

Upon learning of the horror, it didn't take long for local leaders to voice their thoughts on the incident.

Democratic Congressman Greg Landsman, a former Cincinnati City Council Member used the "f-word" in a tweet while calling for a weapons ban, a rather unusual move for an elected official.

"Ban these f****** weapons and get them out of our country. The fact that the Majority spent last week talking about protecting our children from books about being gay and not these weapons is even more maddening today. Three more dead elementary children."

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown also highlighted guns when reacting to the shooting.

Firearms became the leading cause of death among children in the United States in 2020. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, this recently surpassed motor vehicle accidents.

National Institute of Justice data shows most individuals who engaged in mass shootings used handguns (77.2%), and around 25% used assault rifles.

According to Nashville police, Hale identified as transgender. In an email Tuesday, police spokesperson Kristin Mumford said Hale “was assigned female at birth. Hale did use male pronouns on a social media profile.”

Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance, a Tri-State native, called the idea of being trans "dangerous."

Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 presidential candidate spoke more bluntly in a video he posted on his official campaign Twitter account.

Right after criticizing President Biden for "politicizing the issue" by calling for an assault weapons ban, Vivek said that more often than not, when someone identifies as trans, he said it is usually a sign of an underlying mental health disorder.

Gender-affirming medical treatments have long been available in the U.S. and are endorsed by major medical associations.

Trans issues have been caught up in politics as Republican state lawmakers push measures including a bill targeting trans athletes and drag performers, as well as limiting gender-affirming care.

According to the Associated Press, many supporters of these bills say they're trying to protect children from undertaking gender-affirming treatments they might regret as adults. Research shows such regret is rare.

There isn't a lot of data available when it comes to the percentage of violent crimes committed by trans-identifying individuals. However, data from the National Institutes of Healthof indicate that 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide.

The Associated Press contributed to some of the reporting in this article.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
Judge tries to overturn verdict to woman who says she was fired for being Jewish All the changes you need to know with Ohio's revised texting-while-driving law Butler County leaders protest potential 24% property value hike

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.