My Pets Vet teaming up with Clermont County Animal Shelter to adopt dogs

CINCINNATI — My Pets Vet in Eastgate is dedicated to helping dogs find their forever homes.

The animal hospital hosts two adoption events each year, and on Saturday, it is partnering with the Clermont County Animal Shelter to facilitate the adoption of six dogs.

"They have talked about you know it's so important to find homes for their pets, which is why they are always holding these adoption events," said Jenna Janesch, lead registered veterinary technician at My Pets Vet Animal Hospital.

Previously, WCPO 9 News has reported concerning allegations regarding inhumane living conditions at the shelter.

"It's just continued to go downhill, and it starts at the top like the leadership isn't there," said Megan Dashley, volunteer at Clermont County Animal Shelter.

WATCH: A communications coordinator for Clermont County Animal Shelter said the shelter is doing very well this time around with 35 dogs on site and another 36 off site in foster care.

Last month, county commissioners appointed Kiarah Swartz as the new administrator of the animal shelter.

While she was unavailable for an interview, she expressed intentions to meet with WCPO 9 News at a later date.

In a statement, she said, "It's a great way for our dogs to get more exposure and meet with potential adopters. We've had several similar adoption events already this spring. We couldn't do these types of events without those organizations that host us and our volunteers who help manage the dogs at each event."

Janesch said she and her team look forward to working more with the Clermont County Animal Shelter to support the pets in need.

If you want to donate items, Janesch said they are always looking for beds, toys, blankets, cleaning supplies and laundry detergent.

"We're just really grateful that Clermont was able to partner with us so we can find their dogs some homes," Janesch said.

The adoption event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at My Pets Vet in Eastgate.