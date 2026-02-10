'My horse is in my swimming pool' | How local firefighters were able to save a horse trapped in icy waters

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple fire departments worked together to rescue a horse stuck in an in-ground pool this week.

According to 911 calls, the horse's owner called for help Monday afternoon, telling the dispatcher that their horse had fallen into the deep end of the pool, about 8 feet deep.

"The homeowner was in the barn working, went to look for the horse in the pasture, found it basically head up in the pool," Monroe Township Fire & EMS Chief Greg Lang said.

The homeowner took a lasso and brought the horse to the shallow end, but it couldn't get out of the water.

Lang and several of his firefighters rushed to the scene and tried to find a solution.

Watch to see the Monroe Township fire chief explain how crews saved the horse:

Firefighters save horse trapped in icy pool

Lang told me that his crews have recently rescued dogs from ice, but a horse is a much larger challenge.

"We initially tried to get the horse out with two tow straps," Lang said.

But Lang's team needed help, so they called in for backup. Another department arrived, equipped with thermal rescue suits.

"We ended up calling in a mutual aid engine company for the wet suits, for ice rescue suits. Once the crews arrived, we put two personnel in the water," Lang said.

"Took a second tow strap, they went in behind it, tied it to the first tow strap, to actually create a harness for the horse," Lang said.

WCPO 9 News Chief Greg Lang shows WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz how crews saved the horse

Then, the crew had to heave and get Dixie back on land.

"Once we got there, within 45 minutes, we had it back up on the ground," Lang said.

Crews helped warm Dixie back up, and a veterinarian was on scene to help with the horse.

"The vet was on scene, was able to give it some medicine, warm it up, assess it, to take care of it," Lang said.

Lang told me the homeowner said Dixie is doing well, just one day after the icy rescue.

"It's been up, walking around, eating, drinking, so they're expecting a full recovery," Lang said.

Monroe Township Fire & EMS Dixie, safe in a stable