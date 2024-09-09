Watch Now
Multiple residents displaced following apartment fire in Burlington

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
The Woods Apt. Fire
BURLINGTON, Kentucky — At least 3 people have been displaced following an apartment fire in Burlington, Kentucky Sunday night.

According to Burlington Fire, crews received reports of a fire at the 6000 block of Ancient Oak Drive just before 8 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered flames and smoke emerging from the second story of the apartment complex.

Crews searched and evacuated residents from the surrounding units and managed to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Of the surrounding apartments, 4 were impacted. At least 3 residents have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

