Police: Teen charged with vehicular homicide after 16-year-old fell off a moving vehicle, died in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — A juvenile has been charged after a 16-year-old died in August when he fell off the top of a moving vehicle in Trenton, the Trenton Police Department said.

Police said a juvenile, accompanied by his parents and attorney, turned himself in to the Trenton Police Department on Thursday. The teen has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of operation in willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property.

On Aug. 14, police responded to the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Brampton Place in Trenton for reports of a teen who was riding on top of a vehicle and had fallen. The teen later died at Miami Valley Hospital, police said.

Police found, with the assistance of Butler County's START team, that two juveniles had been riding on the trunk of the vehicle and both had fallen off. While one teen died, the other was seriously injured.

The third teen charged Thursday was the driver of the vehicle, police said.

The teen facing the charges was released to his parents and is scheduled to appear in Butler County Juvenile Court later this month.