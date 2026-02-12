Mount St. Joseph University president makes history while staying true to his roots

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Dr. H. James Williams made history as Mount St. Joseph University's first African American president, but at his core, he said he's simply there for the students.

As the seventh president of Mount St. Joseph University, Williams became the first African American to lead the institution in 2016. But for Williams, the honor goes beyond breaking barriers.

"I'm just honored to be the president of Mount St Joseph University. And to be the first African American president is an added honor," Williams said. "When I applied for this position, not everybody thought there was a real opportunity for me. In fact, one of my really good advisors told me you have no shot."

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina, native brings years of experience to his role. Williams holds a B.S. in accounting from North Carolina Central University, an M.B.A. in accounting from the University of Wisconsin (Madison), a Ph.D. in accounting from the University of Georgia (Athens), and a J.D. and an LL.M. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Williams is both a certified public accountant and a certified management accountant, with experience in public accounting and as a corporate and tax attorney.

He told us his path to education leadership began unexpectedly during his MBA program, where he was asked to teach.

"It's the best thing that happened to me. But I think about the impact that teachers have had on my life," Williams said. "I was able to really submit my understanding of accounting in a way that allows me to be able to be to be responsive whatever the needs are. I know I wouldn't be here right now if it were not for the chairperson of the accounting department at North Carolina Central University."

WATCH: How Dr. H. James Williams became the first African American president of Mount St. Joseph University

Throughout his academic career, Williams has made several contributions to higher education.

He received recognition for outstanding teaching at Georgetown University and earned three "Teacher of the Year" awards at Florida A&M University and Texas Southern University.

Williams has also received numerous symbols of recognition for his work with students and student organizations, as well as community-service awards, including the Michigan Chronicle's "Men of Excellence" award and the HBCU's "Living Legends" award. His research work is widely published in scholarly and practitioner journals.

Williams told us he draws inspiration from his humble beginnings. His parents were sharecroppers in South Carolina who finished only third and eighth grade, respectively, and married at 17 years old.

"When everybody was migrating, the great migration for them, in South Carolina, North Carolina was the north, and so they came to North Carolina so that they could get jobs in the factories," Williams said. "My mother has always been a role model for me because of the way she conducts herself, always full of integrity, always kind, always hard working."

Williams is married to Carole Campbell Williams of Flint, Michigan, whose known around the campus as "First Lady". The couple has two grandchildren.

"We have a women in business event today, and one of the first things they did was reach out and ask her if she could attend, because they know that she cares about the university, and she wants to be involved, and she wants to be engaged," Williams said. "The students love her, and the students love working with her."

Though the university may be small, Williams says the impact is mighty, particularly in the care felt throughout campus.

Williams told us graduation ceremonies hold a special place in his heart.

"When [Pomp and Circumstance] plays, I literally get chills. It's the most exciting and meaningful time in my life and career as an educator," Williams said.

Beyond his university role, Williams serves on numerous boards, including Community Health Systems Inc. (a publicly held, Fortune 200 company), the Council of Independent Colleges, the Boy Scouts of America (Dan Beard Council) and the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. He also serves on the executive committees of Ohio's Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (AICUO) and the Greater Cincinnati Collegiate Connection (GC3).

Williams also serves on the Board of Governors of The Metropolitan Club of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky and the Higher Education Advisory Board of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). He is also a member of The Cincinnatus Association.

Williams was recognized at the 2025 Men of Honor ceremony, adding to his list of accolades.

As he reflects on his legacy, Williams said he hopes to be remembered for his integrity and leadership.

"So many stellar African American historians in higher education. I hope that I'll be able to add just a tad bit that, in fact, somebody would look at me and say, you know, James did a good job. He was a great leader in higher education, full of integrity, wanted to do the right things all the time, stood up for what was right rather than what was comfortable," Williams said. "If I can have folks say those kinds of things about me, I will feel good about what I've been able to add to this mosaic of African Americans in higher education."

