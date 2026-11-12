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Morgan Wallen to bring 'Last Time I Checked Tour' to Ohio Stadium in 2027

Morgan Wallen
AP
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Morgan Wallen
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COLUMBUS, Ohio — Morgan Wallen has announced he is bringing his "Last Time I Checked Tour" to Ohio Stadium in Aug. 2027.

Wallen will perform on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, 2027. Stella Lefty and Cole Swindell will open during both performances, while Thomas Rhett will open on Aug. 6 and Brooks & Dunn will open on Aug. 7.

Presale for the Aug. 6 performance will open on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m — presale for the Aug. 7 show will open on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

General ticket sales will open on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Click here for ticket information.

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