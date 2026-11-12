Morgan Wallen to bring 'Last Time I Checked Tour' to Ohio Stadium in 2027

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Morgan Wallen has announced he is bringing his "Last Time I Checked Tour" to Ohio Stadium in Aug. 2027.

Wallen will perform on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, 2027. Stella Lefty and Cole Swindell will open during both performances, while Thomas Rhett will open on Aug. 6 and Brooks & Dunn will open on Aug. 7.

Presale for the Aug. 6 performance will open on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m — presale for the Aug. 7 show will open on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

General ticket sales will open on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Click here for ticket information.