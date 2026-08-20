Milford residents continue to call for the removal of Flock cameras as police chief defends system

MILFORD, Ohio — Flock cameras continue to be the subject of debate across different areas of the Tri-State.

The city of Newport removed the automated license plate reader technology in July. Residents in Hamilton gathered to protest Flock cameras in August.

Earlier in July, a group of concerned neighbors also came together in Milford, echoing their own hopes that the city would remove Flock cameras.

“I feel this violates my right to privacy," protest organizer Adam Hyott said on July 17.

Hyott and a couple of other Milford residents spoke during public comment at the Aug. 18 Milford City Council meeting.

“I am frustrated that $27,000 of our tax money went into funding this program," Hyott said.

WATCH: Hear why residents are concerned about Flock cameras, and what the police chief said to address those concerns

Milford residents call for removal of Flock cameras; police chief defends system

"I'm here to ask you actually to reject Flock camera contracts in this community, in our community," resident Anne Guthrie said.

The residents spoke shortly after Milford Police Chief D. Jamey Mills addressed ongoing concerns over Flock cameras during his report.

"The concerns raised at the park, specifically the worry that our Flock safety cameras constitute an unnecessary infringement on your right to privacy, are not being ignored; I hear you," Mills said.

The park Mills referenced is Five Points Landing Park, where Hyott and other protesters gathered against Flock cameras.

"The system acts as a shield by passing plates against national and state hot lists," Mills said.

The police chief explained what Flock cameras do and do not do, citing public data found at Flock's transparency portal. According to Mills, the technology has already been used to find suspects in a recent break-in.

“These cameras only capture license plates and vehicle characteristics. They are not running your plate through BMV, they lack facial recognition technology and do not track people by gender or race," Mills said.

Mills addressed the concerns of how the technology could be misused and said abuse would be met with zero tolerance.

"Like any powerful tool in law enforcement, whether it's a patrol vehicle, a state database or the duty weapon on an officer's hip. There's always a theoretical potential for misuse. The solution to that risk is not to ban the tool and leave the community less protected; it's training, policy and absolute accountability," Mills said.

Mills said he supports and advocates for state legislation that would make misusing Flock cameras a felony.

I spoke with Milford Mayor Ralph Vilardo, who said the technology has been a benefit and a positive for the community. I reached out to Mills and did not hear back Thursday.

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