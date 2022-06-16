Police: Man cuts pregnant ex-girlfriend's head off, put severed head in dumpster

ALTON, Ill. — A man was arrested after decapitating his ex-girlfriend and dumping her head in a dumpster, investigators said.

Earlier this month, Liese Dodd's mother went to visit her daughter's new home in Alton, Illinois, just north of St. Louis, Missouri. Police said her mother was concerned because she hadn't heard from Dodd. When she arrived at the home, investigators said she discovered her 22-year-old daughter's decapitated body.

Police were able to identify the suspect, 22-year-old Deundrea Holloway, and arrested him about an hour north of where the murder took place on June 9. According to police, Holloway and Dodd were in an off and on relationship for two years.

"Liese Dodd was beheaded. She was also pregnant with an expected date of delivery in mid-July," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a press release. "The sufferings of the victim are horrible. Nobody should have had to endure what Liese and her unborn child went through."

Holloway was charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body and concealment of homicidal death. He was also charged with offenses relating to motor vehicles for possessing a stolen Kia Optima, court documents show.

Holloway's bond was set at $2 million.

"We offer our sympathy to the family of Liese Dodd for the profound loss they are suffering," Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a press release.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant's gruesome actions here killed both a young woman and the child she carried in her womb. In the eyes of the law both these killings are equal. And he will ow face justice for both."

