Middletown City Schools present restructuring plans affecting hundreds of students

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Schools pitched their plans for restructuring the district's elementary schools potentially moving more than 500 kids to a different school in the 2025/2026 school year at a meeting Wednesday evening.

The district decided to move sixth graders out of the centralized Highview 6th Grade Center to neighborhood schools, but that presented capacity issues at schools like Mayfield Elementary where, if nothing changed, enrollment would reach 97% of capacity.

Other schools, like Rosa Parks near 50% capacity, would be under-enrolled.

A consultant hired by the district to present redistricting options, Woolpert, brought four options to the public at Wednesday's meeting.

Families like the Watsons came to share their thoughts with the hope Deana Watson could continue working at the Middle School and Harmony could continue attending Amanda Elementary School.

"Middletown has a bad rap about everybody saying it's bad, bad, bad, but it's actually a really good community," Randy Watson said. "We're trying to grow, and I think what they're doing is moving in a good, forward way."

Middletown Teachers Association President Cora Thompson said her priority has been protecting staff through the redistricting process.

"I wouldn't want to be the board that has to make the final decision," Thompson said.

She said there has been consistent communication between district officials as they've approached a final plan, but hesitated to call it "smooth sailing."

"Smooth is not a word I would use, however, it has been respectful and collaborative in some ways, so I respect that," Thompson said.

Superintendent Deborah Houser said the changes were a long time in the making with a laundry list of factors playing into the four final proposals like busing, finances, walkability and more.

Houser said moving sixth graders out of a central location was the driving factor behind the redistricting.

"Neighborhood schools have always been the most important to our families," she said.

Under all four plans, Central Academy will move into the current Highview building and Central Academy's building will house the district's early learning center.

Houser said the district would undergo another round of community feedback and analysis following Wednesday's meeting.

She said the school board would need to decide in either late January or early February to allow for implementation in the 2025/2026 school year.