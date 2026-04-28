Metro offering free rides across all services for Ohio's primary election on May 5

CINCINNATI — Anyone who needs to go to their polling location for Ohio's primary election will be able to ride all Metro services for free Tuesday, May 5.

Metro announced all fixed-route buses will run their regular weekday schedules fare-free on Election Day. For those who need door-to-door help, Metro's Access paratransit will be available for eligible riders, while MetroNow! — the on-demand shuttle service — will also be free to anyone who needs it.

"Access to transportation should never be a barrier to voting," Brandy Jones, Metro's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said in a release. "By offering fare-free service on election day, we’re helping ensure that more people can take part in shaping their community."

Metro has already announced that it will also offer fare-free rides for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, as well.

To learn more about the different routes or transit options, download the Transit app or visit Metro's website here.

After the Ohio Redistricting Commission passed new congressional maps last year, and some county board of elections announced polling consolidations this spring, there's a chance your polling place has changed. If you are not sure where your polling location is, visit the Secretary of State's website here.