Memorial to be held for 15-year-old girl fatally shot in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. — A memorial will be held for a 15-year-old girl shot to death, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy, in Elsmere, Ky., according to family.

The memorial will be held by family members Thursday night, just days after Tristan Page Smith died from gunshot wounds. A family friend has also created a GoFundMe for Smith's family to help provide funding for Smith's funeral.

Elsmere police are still working to recover the gun used to take Smith's life; police said the 15-year-old boy told officers he ran away and "accidentally dropped the gun at an undisclosed location."

That boy has been arrested and faces charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Elsmere police said officers were dispatched to Autumn Road for a shooting Monday night around 8:46 p.m. when they found Smith with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest; police said she died at the scene.

According to police, prosecutors will decide at a later date whether or not to try the minor as an adult.

"The 15-year-old (boy) — it comes to guns. How did he get that gun?" Robert Ashley, who lives across the street, said. "That's a big question in my mind. Where did a gun come from?"

Authorities did not release the name of the victim and are not releasing the name of the suspect due to his age.

Officers are asking residents in the area to be on the lookout for the gun and, if found, call 911 immediately. They also said not to touch the gun because they think it's loaded, and they want to make sure DNA and fingerprint evidence remain intact.

Police canvassed areas of Elsmere following the shooting on Tuesday, searching for the gun, but did not appear to find it.

