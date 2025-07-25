Jerry Seinfeld coming to Cincinnati for 2 shows this December

CINCINNATI — What's the deeeeal with Cincinnati? It looks like Jerry Seinfeld is set to find out when he performs his latest stand-up routine in the Queen City later this year.

The comedy legend is coming to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall for two shows. Fans can see him at 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. on Dec 6.

Known for the hit show "Seinfeld," which won him Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards, the 71-year-old has taken stages across the country for decades since his career first took off after an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" in 1981.

In addition to Cincinnati, his latest tour will also include stops in Las Vegas, Indianapolis and nine performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. online and at the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Prices are set to start at $70, including all fees. Learn more here.