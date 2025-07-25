Prosecutor: Avondale man indicted, accused of raping 11-year-old girl he met online

CINCINNATI — An Avondale man is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl he first met online.

Chevalier Adams, 39, was indicted on kidnapping, importuning, grooming and rape charges after the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said he connected with an underage girl online, met her in person and then raped her.

The prosecutor's office said Adams met an 11-year-old girl through the online game Zepeto, described as an avatar-based app where people can create characters and chat with others. He is accused of picking the girl up at her home on July 20 and then driving her to his home, where he raped her.

"Online predators are increasingly using video game chats and other digital platforms to target young people," Prosecutor Connie Pillich said in a statement. "I urge parents to stay vigilant. Please know who your children are talking to, monitor their online activity, and have open conversations about internet safety. What may seem like harmless gaming can quickly turn dangerous."

If convicted, Adams would face up to 26 years in prison. He currently remains in the Hamilton County Justice Center.