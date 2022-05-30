Memorial Day 2022: Covington honors fallen soldiers all day long, here's a look at today's events

COVINGTON, Ky. — Neighbors in Covington are spending a full day honoring the military members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The day began at 7 a.m. with a series of Honor Guard salutes at local military memorial sites.

The salutes included prayer, a 21-gun salute, the playing of “Taps,” and the placing of a wreath by the combined Honor Guard from the Latonia American Legion Post 203 and the Marshall Schildmeyer VFW Post 6095.

Organizer Denny Madden said people in Covington and throughout northern Kentucky have always been supportive of the men and women who serve our country.

"It's great, that's what it's all about, we do it every year, otherwise we'd just walk away from it,” Madden said.

According to Madden, the ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial is particularly meaningful. Some of the family members of fallen soldiers will be there.

The parade is also a staple in town and is expected to be big this year with more than 75 Jeeps and an influx of politicians. Madden said to also expect the bands and dancers that people look forward to every year.

“Because of their sacrifice for our freedoms, we’re able to have parades like this to honor them,” Madden said.

The lineup for the parade starts at 12:30 p.m. at Holmes High School and it's scheduled to start around 2:00 p.m.

The parade ends at Linden Grove Cemetery where a special service will be held.

Keynote speaker Felicia Huesman, founder of the Barracks Project, will share how they’ve been helping Veterans and Active-duty military in the area.

The Covington non-profit helps by providing transitional/temporary housing, one-time emergency financial assistance, food, clothing, and hygiene donations and by sending care packages to deployed U.S. troops.

The ceremony’s Grand Marshal is U.S. Marine Corps veteran Gary Keegan. Covington Mayor Joe Meyer will also speak.

“Covington’s Memorial Day Parade and the ceremonial events of the day are defined by thoughtful reflection and remembrance of Covington’s fallen – the brave men and women of our city who valiantly served this country,” Meyer said.

“It’s vital that we continue to honor their memory so that generations to come know of their sacrifice.”

Full Schedule of Events

Morning Ceremonies

· VFW Post 6095 at 347 E. 47th St. – 7 a.m.

· American Legion Post 203 on Winston Highway – 7:45 a.m.

· Korean War Memorial at Ritte’s Corner – 7:55 a.m.

· Vietnam Memorial at 38th and Church streets – 8:05 a.m.

· World War II Memorial at Holmes High School – 8:30 a.m.

· Mother of God Cemetery at 3125 Madison Ave. – 8:50 a.m.

· Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road – 9:15 a.m.

The parade & ceremony

Floats, vehicles, and marchers will begin lining up at Holmes High School at 12:30 p.m. for the parade.

The parade will leave the campus at 2 p.m. and proceed north on Madison Avenue, west onto 19th Street, north on Holman Avenue, and west on 13th Street to the new entrance of Linden Grove Cemetery.

The ceremony at Linden Grove is scheduled to begin at about 3:15 p.m.

