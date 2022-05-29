Arlington Memorial Gardens hosts 'Field of Memories' for Memorial Day

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of American flags have been set up across 10 acres at Arlington Memorial Gardens for Memorial Day. The Field of Memories serves to honor those who have served the country. Volunteers helped set them up earlier this week.

“They want to help us kind of spread that message and remind people what Memorial Day is about,” said Lisa McClain, Arlington Memorial Gardens Program and Development Coordinator. “It’s kind of gotten lost in it's the kickoff to summer. Everybody's on their way to the pool or a picnic. We need to remember those men and women who died for our nation.”

The flag dedications were sold for $35 to raise money for local nonprofit “Operation Ramp It Up,” which builds and installs mobility ramps for veterans.

“There's so many people, you know, that can't get in and out of their home and we're able to, within several hours, give them their freedom, independence and accessibility back,” said Greg Schneider, Operation Ramp It Up Founder.

While the flags are especially geared toward veterans, the tribute is open to non-veterans too.

The flags can memorialize any individual, living or deceased, that has played an important part in someone’s life.

The Field of Memories will be up daily through Monday, May 30th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Arlington will also hosts its annual Lunch with a Veteran and Flag Raising Ceremony, with the support of American Legion Post 513. Team Fastrax, the largest professional parachute demonstration team in the world will also perform.