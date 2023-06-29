Meet the biggest Swiftie going to Taylor Swift's concert in Cincinnati this weekend

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — If you think you're the biggest Swiftie, you might have some competition. John Drury — also known as "The Dancing Trucker" on TikTok — says he's looking forward to busting some moves at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Cincinnati.

"I'm a Swiftie, I guess you could call it," Drury said.

It's easy to spot Drury in the crowd, even when there are 55,000 screaming fans.

"I'm 6-foot-7, 340 pounds," he said.

Drury's fandom started five or six years ago on the job in Nashville.

"I was working at her Reputation Tour concert and I was just like, 'Wow, this is amazing, what a great show,'" Drury said. "I was kind of hooked after that."

Being a Swiftie is the reason he's TikTok famous with more than 7 million likes on his videos and 500,000+ followers. You might see him in person Friday at Paycor Stadium.

"I got my ticket for Cincinnati first and it was $2,000. That's a lot of money," Drury said. "I figure you only live once and this might be the last time I'll get to see Taylor Swift live."

When people see him, Drury understands they might not think he would be at a concert like the Eras Tour, but he said he's a walking contradiction.

"I mean if you look at me, I don't look like I'm a dancer, I love to dance. I don't look like I'm a Swiftie, I'm a Taylor Swift fan," Drury said.

Now that he's just 18 rows away from the superstar, he's hoping he's lucky enough to snag Swift's prized fedora or maybe dance on stage.

