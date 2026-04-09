Masters green jacket quietly made by Cincinnati clothier

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Things always connect back to Cincinnati — even when those things are prestigious tournaments hundreds of miles away.

Everyone knows that the winner of The Masters Tournament receives an iconic green jacket in addition to their cash prize, gold medallian and replica of the Masters Trophy. But does everyone know where those green jackets come from?

While the Masters is secretive about almost everything, the PGA confirms the coveted jackets have been manufactured at an unassuming business that sits on E. McMillan Street in Cincinnati.

According to published reports, the owner of Hamilton Tailoring brokered a deal with Augusta National back in 1967 to produce the jackets, which have since been worn by golf greats like Tiger Woods, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus — who technically won before Hamilton Tailoring began making the sports coat but told the LA Times he didn't get his own green jacket until 1998.

No matter the year, all jackets have the same look — a specific shade of green (Pantone 342) with the club's logo on the left breast pocket.

The true definition of a members-only jacket, the sports coat can only be purchased by a member of the Augusta National Golf Club, which has around 300 members at any given time. Members include the aforementioned Nicklaus, as well as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, one of the first women admitted.

Only the current Masters champion is allowed to remove their jacket from the grounds, but fans will see all members — and former winners — sporting the jacket throughout the tournament.

So just know that when this year's winner puts on the symbol of golf perfection, they just might be sporting a little bit of Cincinnati.